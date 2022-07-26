WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.62 and last traded at $42.55. 36,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 79,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 123.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 921,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,596,000 after purchasing an additional 509,985 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth $18,042,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth $14,356,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 205,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,079 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

