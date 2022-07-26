Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wise from GBX 640 ($7.71) to GBX 410 ($4.94) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wise from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 320 ($3.86) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $365.00.
Wise Trading Down 2.8 %
Wise stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Wise has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $16.00.
Wise Company Profile
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.
