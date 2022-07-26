Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 18,049 Shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.86% of CENAQ Energy worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

CENAQ Energy Stock Performance

CENAQ Energy stock remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,224. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. CENAQ Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

CENAQ Energy Company Profile

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

