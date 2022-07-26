Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 27,293 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBXG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

NBXG traded down 0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,154. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of 9.30 and a 1 year high of 20.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of 10.39 and a 200 day moving average of 12.41.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.