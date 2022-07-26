Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $10.36 Million Investment in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,031,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLINU remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 89,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,212. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.58.
