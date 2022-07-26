Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $7.75 Million Position in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 776,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,746,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 3.77% of Canna-Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNGL remained flat at $10.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Canna-Global Acquisition Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

