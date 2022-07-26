Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 309,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,864,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROLLP. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $4,701,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $3,291,000.

ROLLP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.28. 5,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.75. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,320.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

