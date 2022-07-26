WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 174.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,695,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

