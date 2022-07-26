WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.
NASDAQ WSFS opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.
WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.
