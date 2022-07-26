Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Posts Earnings Results

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Xerox Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of XRX stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. Xerox has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Xerox news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Xerox by 36.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Xerox by 24.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Articles

