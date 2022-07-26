XMON Price Reaches $14,542.91 (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $14,542.91 or 0.69873022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMON has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $21.74 million and $9.08 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About XMON

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

XMON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

