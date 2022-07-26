Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Stock Position Increased by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,126 shares during the quarter. Yatra Online comprises approximately 2.4% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 2.73% of Yatra Online worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yatra Online by 29.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Yatra Online by 208.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,887. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Yatra Online, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Yatra Online Profile

Yatra Online ( NASDAQ:YTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

