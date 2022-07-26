Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.83. Youdao shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 26 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $597.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.48.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
