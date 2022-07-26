Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.83. Youdao shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 26 shares.

Youdao Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $597.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.48.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in Youdao in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Youdao by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 275,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Youdao by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Youdao by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 119,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Youdao by 460.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

