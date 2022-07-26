Zano Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43,127.00 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $43,127.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,962.09 or 1.00127067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00043469 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00206882 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00228279 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00110981 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00050877 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,297,782 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,282 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official website is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

