Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zebi Token has a market cap of $111,022.88 and approximately $477.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 67.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,230,232,752 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,136,253 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia.

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

