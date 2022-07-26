Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ZEN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Zendesk Price Performance

NYSE ZEN opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zendesk

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

