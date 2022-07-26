Zendesk (ZEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,996 over the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zendesk by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

