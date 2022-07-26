Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 34,840 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Palomar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 227,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $6,973,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.70. 69 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,193. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.18. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLMR. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

