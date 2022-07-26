Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $12.23 Million Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,009 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 622.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after buying an additional 121,243 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $107.87. The company had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.97. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

