Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $14.62 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of UFP Industries worth $14,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.07. 2,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,732. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.28. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $454,397.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,974,768.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $454,397.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,974,768.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,480. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

