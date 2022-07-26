Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $15.49 Million Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,438 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $15,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.77.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.70. 2,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

