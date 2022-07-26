Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $17.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

VEA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 131,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,967,900. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70.

