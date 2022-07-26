Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Wintrust Financial worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,441. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.42. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $68.99 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.