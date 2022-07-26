Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 26,003 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,003 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Inter Parfums worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.09. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,137. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

