Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 51,135 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,135 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,848,000 after acquiring an additional 395,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after purchasing an additional 333,009 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,391,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,943,000 after buying an additional 279,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in United Community Banks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,820,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,428,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.51. 2,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,543. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

