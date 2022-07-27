10,000 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Bought by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

