11,218 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,218 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after buying an additional 1,324,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

