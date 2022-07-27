11,394 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 60,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,477,895. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $123.94.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

