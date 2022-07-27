123,605 Shares in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Purchased by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. Victory Capital accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Full18 Capital LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 1,127.3% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 195,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 179,769 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainwater Charitable Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

VCTR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. 706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,915. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.