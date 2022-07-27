14,000 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. M&T Bank makes up approximately 1.3% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $3,343,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 69,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Barclays dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

NYSE MTB opened at $169.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

