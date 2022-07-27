1,920 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.05. 21,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average is $109.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.88.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

