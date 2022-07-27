1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $30.18.

Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $8,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83,760 shares during the period. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 172,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.