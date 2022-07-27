20,353 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAK. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5 %

TAK stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

