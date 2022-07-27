25,055 Shares in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 64.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 35,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares in the company, valued at $301,656,124.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

