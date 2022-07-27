3,227 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,870,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.76.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

