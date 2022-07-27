3,288 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,976 shares of company stock valued at $54,986,459 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

