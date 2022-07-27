4,779 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,779 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $45,859,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $3,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.73) to GBX 2,779 ($33.48) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,743.63.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

