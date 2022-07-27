5,306 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 385.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of XMHQ opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16.

