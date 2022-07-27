647 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of DE stock opened at $319.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- Upstart Stock Getting Attractive After an 82% Sell-Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.