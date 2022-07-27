84,426 Shares in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Acquired by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,426 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Once Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth approximately $931,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at $927,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded up 0.09 on Wednesday, reaching 4.19. 12,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,548. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.53 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is 4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is 7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 39.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 16.45.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

