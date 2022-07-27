9,274 Shares in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Purchased by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $111,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,920.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $174,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.