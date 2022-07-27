abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT Lowered to GBX 168

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 186 ($2.24) to GBX 168 ($2.02) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of abrdn from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of abrdn from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC cut shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of abrdn in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.75.

abrdn Stock Performance

SLFPF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 1,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. abrdn has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

