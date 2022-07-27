Absolute Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 21,755.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $180.34. 455,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,520,590. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average is $190.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

