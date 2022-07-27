Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,286,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 784,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 369,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.77. 9,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,468. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.97.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

