Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 3,275 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Absolute Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 7.2% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 379,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,378,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

