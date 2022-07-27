Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Absolute Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Salesforce by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 165.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,275,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

