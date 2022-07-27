Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Down 3.3%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 12,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,250,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accolade to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Accolade Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $615.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($4.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($4.19). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accolade by 28.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after buying an additional 1,399,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,168,000 after buying an additional 2,029,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after buying an additional 675,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

