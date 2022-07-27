Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Down 3.3%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 12,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,250,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accolade to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $615.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($4.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($4.19). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accolade by 28.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after buying an additional 1,399,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,168,000 after buying an additional 2,029,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after buying an additional 675,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

