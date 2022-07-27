Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.10

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.36.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

