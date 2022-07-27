Actinium (ACM) One Day Volume Tops $1,098.00

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $258,041.38 and approximately $1,098.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,640,775 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

