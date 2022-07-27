adbank Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One adbank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $350,587.98 and approximately $40,607.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, adbank has traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,079.98 or 1.00006262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00126746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,164,573 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank.

Buying and Selling adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

