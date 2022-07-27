adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €210.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €210.00 ($214.29) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €205.00 ($209.18) price target on adidas in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($198.98) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ADS opened at €169.72 ($173.18) on Wednesday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($205.11). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €172.29 and a 200-day moving average of €200.60.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

